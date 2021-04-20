AeroVironment secures $45M additional contract for U.S. army's switchblade missile systems

Apr. 20, 2021 9:30 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)AVAVBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announces that U.S. army has exercised $44.96M contract option for additional switchblade tactical missile systems under its lethal miniature aerial missile systems contract.
  • The exercise of option increases the total contract value to $122.52M.
  • The company explains switchblade 300 is a back-packable and rapidly-deployable tactical missile system for use against beyond-line-of-sight targets. This contract option includes first approved export to an allied nation.
  • AeroVironment received the contract option on Mar. 16, 2021 and it will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal and the U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales program, report.
  • Stock down 0.5% in pre-market.
  • Now Read: NASA completes first controlled flight on another planet
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.