AeroVironment secures $45M additional contract for U.S. army's switchblade missile systems
Apr. 20, 2021 9:30 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)AVAVBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announces that U.S. army has exercised $44.96M contract option for additional switchblade tactical missile systems under its lethal miniature aerial missile systems contract.
- The exercise of option increases the total contract value to $122.52M.
- The company explains switchblade 300 is a back-packable and rapidly-deployable tactical missile system for use against beyond-line-of-sight targets. This contract option includes first approved export to an allied nation.
- AeroVironment received the contract option on Mar. 16, 2021 and it will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal and the U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales program, report.
- Stock down 0.5% in pre-market.
