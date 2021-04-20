MGM Resorts tipped to draw interest from BetMGM Investor Day

  • Morgan Stanley thinks the MGM Resorts (MGM -0.8%) Investor Day event tomorrow for BetMGM could be a catalyst for share price action.
  • Analyst Thomas Allen: "We see potential for MGM to guide to revenue more than tripling in 2021, a step-up from its 4Q20 guide of >100% growth and further highlighting this attractive business. We expect to hear more about profitability (& its components), market access, and partnerships."
  • MGM is also expected to talk about achieving real profits in New Jersey this year and could discuss its access to the New York sports betting scene.
  • Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on MGM and price target of $45.
  • MGM was included on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with some volatility anticipated.
