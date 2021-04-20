tZERO partners with equity management software company, Eqvista
Apr. 20, 2021 9:34 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)OSTKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- tZERO, a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com (OSTK -0.8%) joins hands with Eqvista.
- This partnership is intended to introduce Eqvista’s clients seeking tokenization services and/or secondary liquidity to an innovative, regulated venue like the tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer.
- Eqvista is an integrated, cloud-based equity management platform with over 3,500 issuers ranging from seed-stage to pre-IPO companies.
- Founder and CEO Tomas Milar commented, “As more companies remain private longer and have complex capital structures, Eqvista brings an advanced equity management software solution that simplifies the way companies handle their ownership. Our partnership with tZERO is a natural extension in supporting our clients by providing access to tZERO, a market leader in technology solutions for secondary liquidity.”