JFrog delivers an all-inclusive platform subscription on the Google Cloud

  • JFrog (FROG +0.6%) announces that the JFrog DevOps Platform Enterprise+ plan is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace as a SaaS subscription.
  • The JFrog DevOps Platform, a multi-cloud, universal DevOps platform, uniquely drives continuous software releases from source to any deployment target.
  • This release demonstrates a continued partnership with Google Cloud, which includes integrations with popular Google Cloud services, such as Anthos, GKE, Google Cloud Run, and Google Cloud Storage.
  • “By offering our enterprise capabilities on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we are demonstrating our commitment to meeting customers where they are, and in the case of Google Cloud, a secure, flexible infrastructure. We are extending our flagship enterprise capabilities to enable customers to easily set up, configure, and deploy our solutions. With just a few clicks, you can have a secure, flexible, and cost-effective platform to accelerate your business end-to-end.” said JFrog’s Casey O’Mara, VP of Worldwide Business Development and Global Alliances.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.