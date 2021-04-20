JFrog delivers an all-inclusive platform subscription on the Google Cloud
Apr. 20, 2021 By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- JFrog (FROG +0.6%) announces that the JFrog DevOps Platform Enterprise+ plan is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace as a SaaS subscription.
- The JFrog DevOps Platform, a multi-cloud, universal DevOps platform, uniquely drives continuous software releases from source to any deployment target.
- This release demonstrates a continued partnership with Google Cloud, which includes integrations with popular Google Cloud services, such as Anthos, GKE, Google Cloud Run, and Google Cloud Storage.
- “By offering our enterprise capabilities on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we are demonstrating our commitment to meeting customers where they are, and in the case of Google Cloud, a secure, flexible infrastructure. We are extending our flagship enterprise capabilities to enable customers to easily set up, configure, and deploy our solutions. With just a few clicks, you can have a secure, flexible, and cost-effective platform to accelerate your business end-to-end.” said JFrog’s Casey O’Mara, VP of Worldwide Business Development and Global Alliances.