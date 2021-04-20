Rosenblatt names Square, PayPal as top payment stocks on their digital wallets

Apr. 20, 2021
  • Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan names Square (SQ +2.0%) and PayPal (PYPL +1.0%) as his top picks, primarily for their digital offerings.
  • Sees 30%+ upside potential for each compared with their April 19 closing prices.
  • SQ's Cash App continues to "leverage its valuable monetization playbook" while PYPL's renewed focus on Venmo uses a similar strategy — bringing in new customers by offering new products like crypto trading, credit card, etc.
  • "We see Cash App continuing to acquire customers at low CAC (customer acquisition cost) and monetizing them quickly," Horgan writes; expects Q1 Cash App's monthly active users to top the Street's ~34M.
  • For PYPL, Horgan expects Venmo will exceed the $900M 2021 revenue target due to QTD spending trends.
  • For merchant acquirers, Horgan prefers Buy-rated Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) as a beneficiary with the most upside in the group.
  • Rosenblatt's Horgan sees more room to run (30%+) for both Square and PayPal, which have climbed 302% and 140%, respectively, in the past year as seen in chart below.
  • SA contributor Steven Fiorillo compares PayPal and Square, two of the largest holdings in Cathie Wood's ARK Fintech Innovation ETF across 15 categories.
