Hearing care services provider hear.com files for IPO
Apr. 20, 2021 9:45 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Netherlands-based hear.com filed a registration statement for the proposed IPO of $100M in common shares; offer size, terms have not yet been disclosed.
- It plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol, 'HCG'.
- hear.com is online provider of expert, medical-grade hearing care globally and is spun out of WS Audiology; it has a global network of 5K+ locations and remotely it operates through its proprietary teleaudiology solution Clinic-in-a-Box.
- For the year ending Dec.31, 2020, the company reported $194M in revenue.
- Investment vehicles affiliated with EQT and T&W Medical A/S, will continue to own a majority of the shares of the company.