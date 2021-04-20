Hearing care services provider hear.com files for IPO

Apr. 20, 2021 9:45 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Netherlands-based hear.com filed a registration statement for the proposed IPO of $100M in common shares; offer size, terms have not yet been disclosed.
  • It plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol, 'HCG'.
  • hear.com is online provider of expert, medical-grade hearing care globally and is spun out of WS Audiology; it has a global network of 5K+ locations and remotely it operates through its proprietary teleaudiology solution Clinic-in-a-Box.
  • For the year ending Dec.31, 2020, the company reported $194M in revenue.
  • Investment vehicles affiliated with EQT and T&W Medical A/S, will continue to own a majority of the shares of the company.
