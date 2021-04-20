Global Crossing Airlines gives spin-out details of Canada Jetlines

  • Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB:JETMF -9.3%) updates on the spin-out of Canada Jetlines Operations, by plan of arrangement, to its shareholders.
  • GlobalX and Jetlines have entered into an agreement pursuant to which the ownership interest of Jetlines will be distributed to the shareholders of GlobalX.
  • Each shareholder of GlobalX, as of the record date for the transaction will receive one share of Jetlines for every two shares of GlobalX held on the record date.
  • After distribution GlobalX will retain 25% of Jetlines shares, with 75% held by GlobalX shareholders as of the record date.
  • GlobalX expects that the record date, and closing of the transaction, will occur prior to the end of Q2, 2021.
  • The Jetlines shares will be subject to resale restrictions with 50% of the Jetlines shares being subject to escrow at the time of completion of the spin-out and released in twelve months.
  • Jetlines intends to operate as a Canadian charter airline once applicable regulatory approvals are in place and the transaction is essential to achieve compliance with foreign ownership and control restrictions applicable to Canadian airlines.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.