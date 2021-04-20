Global Crossing Airlines gives spin-out details of Canada Jetlines
Apr. 20, 2021 10:40 AM ETGlobal Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JETMF)JETMFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB:JETMF -9.3%) updates on the spin-out of Canada Jetlines Operations, by plan of arrangement, to its shareholders.
- GlobalX and Jetlines have entered into an agreement pursuant to which the ownership interest of Jetlines will be distributed to the shareholders of GlobalX.
- Each shareholder of GlobalX, as of the record date for the transaction will receive one share of Jetlines for every two shares of GlobalX held on the record date.
- After distribution GlobalX will retain 25% of Jetlines shares, with 75% held by GlobalX shareholders as of the record date.
- GlobalX expects that the record date, and closing of the transaction, will occur prior to the end of Q2, 2021.
- The Jetlines shares will be subject to resale restrictions with 50% of the Jetlines shares being subject to escrow at the time of completion of the spin-out and released in twelve months.
- Jetlines intends to operate as a Canadian charter airline once applicable regulatory approvals are in place and the transaction is essential to achieve compliance with foreign ownership and control restrictions applicable to Canadian airlines.