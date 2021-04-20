Procter & Gamble and peers gain as investors weigh rising costs against higher pricing
- Procter & Gamble (PG +0.6%) showed off market share gains in FQ3 and disclosed planned price hikes, but rising costs appear to be holding the stock back from a more vibrant post-earnings rally.
- On Wall Street, Wells Fargo calls the results "fine" but not a likely catalyst for shares, while JPMorgan thinks the FQ4 guidance will keep some investors on the sidelines.
- Morgan Stanley's P&G dive: "Given PG, in our minds, looked on track to beat FY guidance after blowout H1 results, a midpoint result confirms margin pressure vs consensus on higher commodities. Ultimately, we remain focused on the next debate, which should be which companies have pricing power to help offset commodities, and we view PG in stronger position than peers with robust market share momentum."
- Kimberly-Clark (KMB +1.3%), Colgate-Palmolive (CL +1.2%) and Clorox (CLX +2.1%) are all higher on the day after the P&G print.
- Procter & Gamble topped FQ3 expectations by a comfortable margin and boosted its buyback firepower.