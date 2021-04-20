Credit Suisse pauses star trader's credit fund after Archegos, Greensill failures
- Credit Suisse (CS -3.2%) is tapping the brakes on a credit fund run by Hamza Lemssouguer, a star trader that rejoined the bank last year, as it seeks to reduce its risk after suffering the double whammy of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital collapsing, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The Swiss lender lured Lemssouguer back from Ken Griffin's hedge fund Citadel, allowing him to launch the credit strategy in the asset unit. The fund targeted as much as $500M in assets, Bloomberg said, citing an investor update it reviewed.
- Mark Holman, CEO at Twenty Four Asset Management, told Bloomberg that new and existing strategies will come under further inspection, especially for those that use leverage, as a result of the Archegos and Greensill losses.
- Lemssouguer's absolute return credit fund sought to profit from distortions in credit markets with long and short positions, stressed opportunities, and the capability to single-name shorting, according to a presentation used to raise money for the fund.
- Late last month, as the Archegos collapse unfolded, investors began to pressure Credit Suisse for its risk lapses. As a result, a number of executives are being forced out — the two heads of its prime brokerage unit, its investment bank chief, and its chief risk officer, among others.