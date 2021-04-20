Brunswick Bancorp contracts for sale of its NPA, a parcel of real estate

Apr. 20, 2021 12:03 PM ETBrunswick Bancorp (BRBW)BRBWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Brunswick Bancorp (OTCPK:BRBW +3.6%) entered into a contract of sale for its largest non-performing asset, a parcel of real estate taken in connection with the bank's efforts to realize on a defaulted loan.
  • The purchase price under the contract, net of costs of sale, is in excess of the bank’s carrying value for the property
  • The sale is subject to terms and contingencies typical for commercial real estate sales, including a buyer diligence period and a period for both the buyer and seller to satisfy the conditions to closing in the contract, which include the buyer obtaining certain development approvals.
