Deutsche Bank restarts Cisco at Hold, seeing upside priced in

Apr. 20, 2021 12:11 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Cisco Systems (CSCO -1.6%) has been reinstated at Deutsche Bank with a Hold rating on the note that the bank believes the stock price reflects growth potential.
  • The stock screens attractively enough from "several angles," analyst Matthew Niknam says, pointing to healthy profitability and free cash flow generation.
  • But there's a lack of upside potential where consensus estimates are now, he says.
  • Cisco has generally seen upgrades from analysts of late - most recently Wolfe, which boosted to Outperform expecting strong IT spending to prove a tailwind through the 2022 fiscal year.
