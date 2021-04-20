Deutsche Bank restarts Cisco at Hold, seeing upside priced in
- Cisco Systems (CSCO -1.6%) has been reinstated at Deutsche Bank with a Hold rating on the note that the bank believes the stock price reflects growth potential.
- The stock screens attractively enough from "several angles," analyst Matthew Niknam says, pointing to healthy profitability and free cash flow generation.
- But there's a lack of upside potential where consensus estimates are now, he says.
- Cisco has generally seen upgrades from analysts of late - most recently Wolfe, which boosted to Outperform expecting strong IT spending to prove a tailwind through the 2022 fiscal year.