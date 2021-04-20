BBQ provides fiscal 2021 guidance
Global owner and operator of restaurants, BBQ (BBQ -3.0%) provides revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021:
- Revenue guidance for the year of $150M-155M.
- Net Income of $1.7M-2.1M.
- Cash EBITDA of $8.5M-9M.
- Jeff Crivello, CEO, comments, “We are excited to publish our revenue, and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021. We are diligently working to execute our organic and M&A growth plan, while continuing to adjust with the fluid COVID restrictions. We believe there is a significant amount of pent up demand for dining, and expect demand to grow throughout the year. We will provide future guidance as the year develops.”