The Middle East is set to see its first bitcoin fund
Apr. 20, 2021 12:21 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)BTC-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
- 3iQ, the Canadian digital asset management fund, has gained authorization from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to list the first bitcoin-based fund in the Middle East.
- The fund will be listed on the Nasdaq Dubai and is expected to be listed this quarter.
- In an interview with Reuters, Frederick Pye, chairman and CEO of 3iQ, stated: “We believe that this is the opportune moment to expand this unique investment opportunity into the Middle East region.”
- The cryptocurrency marketplace has seen growing demand, with bitcoin investors worldwide wanting to be involved in the space.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which saw a significant selloff over the past weekend, is still +91.68% year-to-date and is trading +0.33% on the day.
- In other crypto-related news, the Ontario Securities Commission approved the launch of three Ethereum ETFs today: Purpose Ether ETF (ETHH), CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX), and Ether ETF (ETHR).