Oncotelic Therapeutics posts positive topline results from COVID-19 trial

  • Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB:OTLC -4.6%) posts positive topline data from its COVID-19 clinical trial, ARTI-19, evaluating PulmoHeal against COVID-19 in India.
  • PulmoHeal, which is being developed by Oncotelic in partnership with Windlas Biotech Private, when added to the standard of care (SOC), accelerated the recovery of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, across all COVID-19 symptoms examined.
  • Oxygen saturation fully recovered by day-28 with PulmoHeal + SOC ((p=0.0003)), but not with SOC alone ((p=ns)). SOC included remdesivir, dexamethasone, heparin, ivermectin and others.
  • "Here we are seeing a full recovery of normal lung functions (O2 saturation and respiratory rate) when treated with PulmoHeal," said Saran Saund, CBO and GM of AI Division, Oncotelic.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.