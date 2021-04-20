Oncotelic Therapeutics posts positive topline results from COVID-19 trial
Apr. 20, 2021 12:22 PM ETOncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLC)OTLCBy: SA News Team
- Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB:OTLC -4.6%) posts positive topline data from its COVID-19 clinical trial, ARTI-19, evaluating PulmoHeal against COVID-19 in India.
- PulmoHeal, which is being developed by Oncotelic in partnership with Windlas Biotech Private, when added to the standard of care (SOC), accelerated the recovery of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, across all COVID-19 symptoms examined.
- Oxygen saturation fully recovered by day-28 with PulmoHeal + SOC ((p=0.0003)), but not with SOC alone ((p=ns)). SOC included remdesivir, dexamethasone, heparin, ivermectin and others.
- "Here we are seeing a full recovery of normal lung functions (O2 saturation and respiratory rate) when treated with PulmoHeal," said Saran Saund, CBO and GM of AI Division, Oncotelic.