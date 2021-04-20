Fed won't let inflation run substantially over its target, Jerome Powell says
- The Federal Reserve is committed to keeping any overshoot of its 2% inflation goal within limits, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Senator Rick Scott in a five-page letter dated April 8, Reuters reports.
- "We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2%, nor do we seek inflation above 2% for a prolonged period," he said in the letter.
- In recent months, Powell has repeatedly said that the central bank will let inflation run "moderately" above its target to make up for years of undershooting it. He also expects any acceleration in inflation to be "transitory".
- The letter, apparently, didn't calm Scott's fears of rising inflation. "The data is clear that inflation is rising, and Chair Powell continues to ignore this growing problem," Scott's office said to Reuters in an email.
- "Senator Scott remains concerned about the impact inflation will have on low and fixed-income American families, like his growing up. He is calling on Chair Powell to wake up to this threat, lay out a clear plan to address rising inflation and protect American families," the email went on to say.
- Inflation that's too low limits the Fed in what it can do through controlling the federal funds rate target, Powell explained in the letter.
- Earlier today, Procter & Gamble said it's raising prices on staples in September and yesterday Coca-Cola's CEO said it will boost prices to cope with higher commodity costs, sparking concern that higher prices won't be temporary.