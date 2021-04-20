Ikena's biomarker-driven targeted oncology pipeline drives Credit Suisse bullishness
Apr. 20, 2021 12:48 PM ETIkena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA)IKNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Less than a month after its IPO, Credit Suisse sees promise in Ikena's (NASDAQ:IKNA) oncology pipeline, initiating an overweight rating and a $30 price target, nearly double its $16 IPO price.
- Analyst Evan Seigerman says the company's most compelling market opportunity is treating Hippo-mutated and KRAS-mutated cancers.
- Near term, he is focused on Ikena finishing IND studies for IK-930 for hippo-mutated cancers with a submission in the second half of the year, as well as an IND submission for an ERK5 targeted oncologic in the same period.
- "We believe only one or two of its assets have to show upside to drive upside for the stock and unlock value for shareholders," Seigerman writes.
- Two of the company's candidates, IK-175 and IK-472, for, respectively, bladder cancer and an undisclosed indication, are in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
- Under the deal, Ikena is eligible for $90M in potential opt-in fees and up to $900M in milestone payments.
- On its first day of trading last month, Ikena shares doubled to $32/share, but have significantly pared those gains since then.
- Ikena shares are down 4.7% to $19 in afternoon trading.