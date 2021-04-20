Verizon Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.47B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects postpaid phone net adds of -41.83k and Wireless postpaid net adds of +82.11k.
- Over the last 2 years, VZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.