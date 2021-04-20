Anthem Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 1:24 PM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)ANTMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.47 (-0.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.01B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Medical membership is estimated at 43.4M while benefit expense ratio is seen at 87.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, ANTM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.