Nasdaq Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 1:30 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $815.51M (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $414.9M; FY21 non-GAAP Opex guidance of $1,550-1,620M.
- Over the last 2 years, NDAQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.