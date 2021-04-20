Knight-Swift Transportation Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 1:49 PM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)KNXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+59.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.