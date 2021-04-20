Lithia Motors Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 1:49 PM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)LADBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.74 (+135.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.88B (+38.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LAD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.