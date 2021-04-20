Healthcare Services Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 1:52 PM ETHealthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)HCSGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403.11M (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HCSG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.