NextEra Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-75.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.9B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.