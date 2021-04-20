NextEra Energy Partners Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 1:59 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)NEPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+109.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $291.31M (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NEP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.