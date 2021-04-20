Halliburton Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 2:01 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)HALBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.35B (-33.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating income of $351M; and FCF of $54.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, HAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.