Baker Hughes Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2021 2:04 PM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)BKRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.8B (-11.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Orders of $4.63B; and Cash from operations of $347.2M.
- Over the last 2 years, BKR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.