Baker Hughes Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 20, 2021 2:04 PM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)BKRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.8B (-11.6% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Orders of $4.63B; and Cash from operations of $347.2M.
  • Over the last 2 years, BKR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.