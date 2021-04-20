Daily Mail sues Google alleging antitrust violations in online ads
Apr. 20, 2021 2:04 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)DMTGF, GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Daily Mail (OTCPK:DMTGF) website owner Associated Newspapers has sued Google (GOOG -0.4%, GOOGL -0.5%), charging the search giant with harming its business through dominance of online ads.
- The lawsuit says that Google is punishing publisher search results if they don't sell enough ad space through Google. It also alleges that Google's heavy presence in the market depresses prices for publishers.
- The Daily Mail says since the beginning of the year, U.S. search traffic for its content has fallen more than 50%.
- “Google wields its monopoly search engine to entrench its ad-tech dominance,” the Daily Mail says. The company says its website has 225M monthly readers, 75M of them in the United States.
- Google replies that the Daily Mail's claims are inaccurate, and that use of ad-tech tools has no bearing on a publisher's search results in Google.
- Google faced a similar antitrust suit from a publisher when West Virginia's HD Media sued in January.