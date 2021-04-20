Steel Dynamics, Nucor upgraded at BofA amid record steel prices

Apr. 20, 2021 2:54 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD), NUE, X, CMC, RSSTLD, NUE, X, CMC, RSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Steel prices remain at record highs, and Bank of America's Timna Tanners says investors should not fight the trend, upgrading Steel Dynamics (STLD -2.4%) and Nucor (NUE -1.5%) to Buy from Neutral with respective price targets of $61 and $80, raised from $49 and $56.
  • Tanners thinks steel prices will normalize once the industry works through the current patch of temporary undersupply produced by COVID-19 related production disruptions, but the near-term earnings windfall for steel companies due to the spike in steel prices could have a positive impact on the balance sheets of the top steel stocks through at least the first three quarters of 2021.
  • Steel Dynamics and Nucor "not only have better balance sheets as a result of this unprecedented steel environment, but in our view are well positioned to continue to dominate and operate capacity even assuming oversupply down the road," Tanners writes.
  • U.S. Steel (X -7%), which Tanners rates at Underperform with a $14 price target, likely will enjoy the least benefit from the near-term windfall profits since it needs $2B-plus in major repairs to existing assets.
  • Tanners also rates Commercial Metals (CMC -3.3%) at Underperform with a $25 price target and Reliance Steel (RS -1.8%) at Market Perform with a $182 target.
  • Steel Dynamics yesterday reported Q1 earnings and said it expects Q2 earnings to come in "even higher than our record first quarter 2021 results."
