World Wrestling Entertainment names new chiefs of revenue strategy, communications

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.9%) has shuffled senior leadership, naming two new managers to key posts.
  • The company has made Scott Zanghellini head of revenue strategy and development, and named Chris Legentil senior VP and head of global communications.
  • Zanghellini joins form Creative Artists Agency, where he served as a senior talent agent. He'll be joined by Alex Varga (also a former CAA agent) as VP of revenue strategy and development.
  • Legentil was previously senior VP of global communications at DAZN, working under then-Executive Chairman John Skipper. Legentil helped launch DAZN's sports streaming platform, in the U.S. in 2018 and worldwide in 2020.
