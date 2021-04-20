World Wrestling Entertainment names new chiefs of revenue strategy, communications
Apr. 20, 2021 3:02 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.9%) has shuffled senior leadership, naming two new managers to key posts.
- The company has made Scott Zanghellini head of revenue strategy and development, and named Chris Legentil senior VP and head of global communications.
- Zanghellini joins form Creative Artists Agency, where he served as a senior talent agent. He'll be joined by Alex Varga (also a former CAA agent) as VP of revenue strategy and development.
- Legentil was previously senior VP of global communications at DAZN, working under then-Executive Chairman John Skipper. Legentil helped launch DAZN's sports streaming platform, in the U.S. in 2018 and worldwide in 2020.