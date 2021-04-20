Y-mAbs gains as Cowen expects approval for Omburtamab despite additional data request
Apr. 20, 2021 3:30 PM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)YMABBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB +1.5%) continues to trade higher today despite a request by the FDA for additional data after a Type B meeting on Omburtamab.
- The monoclonal antibody which targets B7-H3 widely expressed in tumor cells in several cancers could ‘become the first FDA-approved targeted therapy for pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma,' according to the company.
- The FDA request relates to additional data concerning the granularity of data from the identified historical control groups. However, with an outperform rating on the stock, Cowen says such data is readily available.
- The company’s plan to file the marketing application in Q2 or Q3 2021, is in line with its previously announced timeline, the analyst Boris Peaker noted adding “although we see today’s news as an incremental setback, our long-term thesis is unchanged, and we expect approval.”
- Recently, JP Morgan analysts rated Y-mAbs outperform despite a Refusal to File letter received by the company from the FDA in October regarding Omburtamab’s marketing application.