Lydall authorizes $30M share repurchase program
Apr. 20, 2021 4:42 PM ETLydall, Inc. (LDL)LDLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lydall (NYSE:LDL) authorizes the repurchase of up to $30M of the company's outstanding common stock from time to time in open market transactions.
- Sara A. Greenstein, President and CEO, said, “This repurchase program reflects our confidence in Lydall’s strategy, our ability to deliver profitable growth and that we are on course to deliver the financial commitments outlined at our Investor Day last December. Returning capital to our shareholders, while also continuing to invest in high return organic investments and managing debt are consistent with our disciplined capital allocation strategy.”