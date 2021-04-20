Stripe launches API for issuing, managing payment cards in Europe

Apr. 20, 2021 5:26 PM ETStripe (STRIP), PYPL, SQSTRIP, PYPL, SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Stripe (STRIP) launches its Stripe Issuing product in 20 European countries, building on its U.S. introduction.
  • The API allows businesses to create, manage, and distribute virtual and physical payment cards.
  • Stripe Issuing is now available in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and the U.K..
  • "It used to take months to create and ship new cards in Europe," said Stripe EMEA Business Lead Matt Henderson. "With Stripe Issuing, it now takes two days."
  • Cards created using Stripe Issuing can be programmatically controlled, with dynamic spending limits, blocked merchant categories, advanced combinations of rules, and even real-time authorizations for each transaction, the company said.
  • Stripe Issuing processed billions of dollars in its first year in the U.S. for thousands of users and millions of cardholders, the company said.
  • The startup competes with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) and its customer base includes such firms as Saleforce, Instacart, an Lyft.
  • The company raised $600M in a Series H round at a $95B valuation last month, making it the highest-valued U.S. startup.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.