Stripe launches API for issuing, managing payment cards in Europe
Apr. 20, 2021 5:26 PM ETStripe (STRIP), PYPL, SQSTRIP, PYPL, SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stripe (STRIP) launches its Stripe Issuing product in 20 European countries, building on its U.S. introduction.
- The API allows businesses to create, manage, and distribute virtual and physical payment cards.
- Stripe Issuing is now available in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and the U.K..
- "It used to take months to create and ship new cards in Europe," said Stripe EMEA Business Lead Matt Henderson. "With Stripe Issuing, it now takes two days."
- Cards created using Stripe Issuing can be programmatically controlled, with dynamic spending limits, blocked merchant categories, advanced combinations of rules, and even real-time authorizations for each transaction, the company said.
- Stripe Issuing processed billions of dollars in its first year in the U.S. for thousands of users and millions of cardholders, the company said.
- The startup competes with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) and its customer base includes such firms as Saleforce, Instacart, an Lyft.
- The company raised $600M in a Series H round at a $95B valuation last month, making it the highest-valued U.S. startup.