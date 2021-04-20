Eastside Distilling announces $3.3M private placement

  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) closes a private placement offering with Bigger Capital Fund and District 2 Capital Fund to the subscribers up to $3.3M in aggregate principal amount of secured convertible promissory notes.
  • Notes are convertible into shares, par value $0.0001 per share, pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the notes with an initial conversion price of $2.20, a 39% premium to the last closing price.
  • The use of proceeds will be to refinance $2M in maturing notes and for general corporate purposes.
  • Press Release
