Eastside Distilling announces $3.3M private placement
Apr. 20, 2021 6:00 PM ETEastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)EASTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) closes a private placement offering with Bigger Capital Fund and District 2 Capital Fund to the subscribers up to $3.3M in aggregate principal amount of secured convertible promissory notes.
- Notes are convertible into shares, par value $0.0001 per share, pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the notes with an initial conversion price of $2.20, a 39% premium to the last closing price.
- The use of proceeds will be to refinance $2M in maturing notes and for general corporate purposes.
- Press Release