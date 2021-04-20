American bringing back furloughed pilots and hiring new ones
Apr. 20, 2021 American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)
- As a further sign that the airline industry is recovering from COVID-19, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is bringing back all of its furloughed pilots by the end of the summer and hiring 300 new pilots by the end of the year.
- A company memo also says that the airline will hire another 600 pilots next year.
- Earlier this month, the airline said it was adding more than 150 new routes this summer.
- Three weeks ago, United was the first airline to say it would be hiring new pilots.
- American Airlines shares are down 0.8% to $20.21.