News shakeup has Baird re-sorting healthcare contract research picks

Apr. 20, 2021
  • An influx of news into healthcare's contract research organization sector is calling for a re-rating, Baird says in looking at its preferred picks headed into Q1 earnings.
  • First came an activist stake in Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) to press for strategic alternatives. That was followed by a horizontal combination - ICON Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) and PRA Health (NASDAQ:PRAH) - and a "vertical integration mega CRO takeout" (Thermo Fisher's (NYSE:TMO) $17B deal for PPD).
  • And that's leading to a boost in outlook that's also supported by strong fundamentals, Eric Coldwell and team write. They expect 2021 revenue growth in the sector of low double digits to mid-teens percentages, kicked off by a "thematically upbeat" earnings season.
  • And its top value idea emerging from that news flow is Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH), still undervalued and showing strong recent bookings. The stock saw a short-sighted sell-off after last earnings that was driven by some guidance downside. But data from the recent takeouts show a disconnect: PRA Health at 20x EV/EBITDA and PPD at 21x, whereas Syneos is at 15.3x.
  • The firm is boosting its price target to $106 from $91, now implying 24% upside.
  • Its top growth idea in the space is IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV), where core growth was on the rise before the pandemic. A period of little investor interest is perking up after the news of the buyout of PPD (IQVIA's closest comparable peer).
  • IQVIA did recently announce the purchase of the remaining 40% of Q2 Solutions, its central lab JV with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). Baird has boosted its price target on IQV to $238 from $221, implying 10% upside.
  • Turning to a long-term contrarian idea, it likes ICON. It's recovered most of the sell-off around the announcement of the PRA deal, but Baird says pro forma valuation is still just 16.2x 2022 EV/EBITDA. That's a long call, considering the strong recent recovery and the fact the deal's not closing until summer.
  • Baird is boosting ICON's price target to $225 from $215, implying 9% upside.
  • "Not a CRO, but a great stock:" Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL). It deserves a higher multiple due to commanding Safety Assessment share and a differentiated portfolio of value-added products, services and solutions. Baird rates the stock Outperform and boosts its price target to $338.
  • And in the "too rich for our blood" category is Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP), a "clean reporter" on pace for another strong year, but with a very hot tape. Baird is Neutral there.
