Unicorn stock UiPath is said to price IPO above range, valuing firm at $29B
Apr. 20, 2021
- Unicorn stock UiPath (PATH) is said to have raised more than $1.3B in an IPO, selling shares above an earlier range.
- The automation software maker sold almost 24M shares at $56 each, above a range of $52 to $54, acccording to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.
- The company will have a market cap of $29B based on the $56 price and shares outstanding.
- Yesterday, UiPath raised it IPO’s size and price range, valuing the firm at some $28B. Plans call for UiPath to begin trading tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “PATH.”
- The company creates software for what’s called robotic process automation, or “RPA.” RPA automates mundane, repetitive tasks using software and/or robotics, typically using artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML").
- The Financial Times ranked UiPath as No. 2 on its 2020 list of The Americas’ fastest-growing businesses, noting that the company’s revenues grew at a 621.5% compound annual growth rate from 2015 to 2018.
- The company’s pre-IPO investors include Alphabet’s CapitalG, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Wellington and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price.
