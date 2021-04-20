Carrier called a Buy at BofA as improving operations, FCF seen lifting value
Apr. 20, 2021 1:53 PM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)CARRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Carrier (NYSE:CARR) is initiated with a Buy rating and $57 price target at Bank of America, which sees continuing positive momentum in the company's key end-markets into 2022 and beyond.
- BofA believes Carrier shares are attractively valued, trading at 15x forward EV/EBITDA, a discount to HVAC peers trading at 17.5x, but the valuation gap should close as the company begins to benefit from restructuring and deleveraging.
- Despite in-line growth, margins and returns, the firm thinks investors have focused on Carrier's history of mixed execution, below average free cash flow conversion impacted by restructuring, and elevated leverage since the company's spinoff from United Technologies a year ago.
- Carrier recently was upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, which believes the company is still at an early point in a commercial building modernization supercycle.