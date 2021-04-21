Asia-Pacific stocks decline amid virus resurgence

Apr. 21, 2021 1:19 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Japan -1.86%. Shares edge lower as fears of coronavirus-related lockdowns cast doubts over the prospects of an economic reopening.
  • China -0.02%.
  • Hong Kong -1.70%.
  • Australia -0.63%. Australia's retail sales rose 1.4% M/M in March, outpacing forecasts for a 1% gain.
  • Retail turnover of A$30.72B ($23.71B) was up 2.3% on March last year, just when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
  • Worsening coronavirus outbreaks in Asia have cast a shadow over prospects for a rebound from the pandemic.
  • The coronavirus situation in India remains severe, with 259,170 new daily infections registered on Tuesday.
  • Governments are scrambling to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines after seeing infection numbers surge in recent weeks.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones dropped 0.75% to 33,821.30, S&P 500 declined 0.68% to 4,134.94 and Nasdaq shed 0.92% to 13,786.27.
  • Oil prices slipped, with Brent crude futures down 0.33% to $66.35/barrel. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.46% to $62.38/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.16%; S&P 500 -0.23%; Nasdaq -0.47%.
