Viator signs new global partnership with Booking.com
Apr. 21, 2021 5:40 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Viator, a Tripadvisor company and global digital travel platform Booking.com, a part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has signed a new global partnership to bring thousands of Viator's high quality attractions, tours and activities to Booking.com.
- The integration with Booking.com will begin with key destinations in North America and Europe, with additional locations and inventory to follow over the coming months.
- Bryan Batista, SVP of Booking.com's Trips Division, commented, "This collaboration further underlines our ambition and commitment to create a seamless end-to-end experience across the entire travel journey. We'll continue to innovate and focus on making it easier for travelers to experience the very best a destination has to offer, ready in time for when we can all travel more freely and widely again."