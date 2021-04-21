Viator signs new global partnership with Booking.com

Apr. 21, 2021 5:40 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Viator, a Tripadvisor company and global digital travel platform Booking.com, a part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has signed a new global partnership to bring thousands of Viator's high quality attractions, tours and activities to Booking.com.
  • The integration with Booking.com will begin with key destinations in North America and Europe, with additional locations and inventory to follow over the coming months.
  • Bryan Batista, SVP of Booking.com's Trips Division, commented, "This collaboration further underlines our ambition and commitment to create a seamless end-to-end experience across the entire travel journey. We'll continue to innovate and focus on making it easier for travelers to experience the very best a destination has to offer, ready in time for when we can all travel more freely and widely again."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.