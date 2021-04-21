Anthem EPS beats by $0.54, misses on revenue; raises FY2021 guidance

Apr. 21, 2021 6:05 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)ANTMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.01 beats by $0.54; GAAP EPS of $6.71 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $32.1B (+9.0% Y/Y) misses by $910M.
  • Total medical membership of 43.52M vs. estimate of 43.4M.
  • Benefit expense ratio of 85.6% vs. estimate of 87.4.
  • FY2021 Guidance: GAAP net income is now expected to be greater than $24.05 per share; adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $25.10 per share vs. consensus of $24.66.
  • Medical membership is expected to be in the range of 44.1 - 44.7M. Risk-based membership is expected to be in the range of 18.6 - 19.0M. Fee-based membership is expected to be in the range of 25.5 - 25.7M.
  • Operating revenue is expected to be ~$135.1B, including premium revenue of $114.5B - $115.5B.
  • Benefit expense ratio is expected to be in the range of 88.0% plus or minus 50 basis points.
  • SG&A ratio is expected to be 10.8% plus or minus 50 basis points.
  • Operating cash flow is expected to be greater than $5.7B.
  • Investment income is now expected to be $970M.
  • Interest expense is now expected to be $820M.
  • Press Release
