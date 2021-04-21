Maximus buys the parent company of Veterans Evaluation Services for $1.4B
- Maximus (NYSE:MMS) has acquired the parent company of Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) for $1.4B.
- Privately held VES serves the U.S. Federal Government and has established a strong reputation with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a leading provider of Medical Disability Examinations to determine Veterans’ eligibility for compensation and pension benefits.
- The acquisition is expected to close in FQ3.
- The acquisition drives company' long-term corporate strategy to increase revenue attributable to providing independent and conflict free clinical business process outsourcing (NYSE:BPO) services at scale.
- With the addition of VES, the portion of assessments and appeals revenue is expected to increase to ~25% of the company’s total revenue on a pro-forma basis.
- The VES business will be part of the U.S. Federal Services Segment of Maximus and is expected to generate revenue of $160M-$175M for the last four months of FY2021, to be slightly dilutive for the remainder of FY2021 and should be accretive in future periods.