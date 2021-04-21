Trevena shares rise 10% on selection of TRV027 in global COVID-19 trial
Apr. 21, 2021 7:16 AM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)TRVNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) jumps 10% premarket in reaction to the announcement that TRV027, the novel AT1 receptor selective agonist, has been selected for inclusion in an international, Phase 2-Phase 3 trial in COVID-19 patients.
- The trial is being conducted and funded as part of REMAP-CAP, a global network of clinicians, institutions, and research facilities with the objective of evaluating treatments for COVID-19.
- The trial, known as the REMAP-CAP COVID-19 ACE2 RAS Modulation Domain, is designed specifically to evaluate treatments targeting the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) and determine whether modulation of the RAS is an effective strategy for preventing multiorgan failure and mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The primary outcome of the trial is a composite of in-hospital mortality and provision of organ failure support while admitted to an ICU in the 21 days following randomization.
- The trial is also evaluating clinical outcomes including ICU and hospital length of stay, ventilator-free days, and organ failure-free days.
- TRV027 is being investigated in a proof-of-concept study by Imperial College London. A recent review of the interim data suggested that there were no safety concerns with TRV027, and the DMSC supported advancing TRV027 to a larger, more extensive study with clinical efficacy outcomes.