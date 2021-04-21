NextEra Energy EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue

Apr. 21, 2021 7:32 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)NEEBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $3.73B (-19.1% Y/Y) misses by $1.18B.
  • For 2021, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.54 vs. $2.51 consensus. For 2022 and 2023, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8% off the expected 2021 adjusted earnings per share. For 2022 and 2023, this translates to an adjusted earnings per share range of $2.55 to $2.75 vs. $2.72 consensus and $2.77 to $2.97 vs. $2.92 consensus, respectively.
  • Press Release
