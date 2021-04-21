NBCUniversal picks Nielsen executive for expanding data and tech initiatives
- For boosting TV and digital ads across its portfolio, Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCUniversal picked ex-Nielsen executive (GM of Advanced Video Advertising Group), Kelly Abcarian as its EVP of measurement and impact, a newly created role.
She will report to Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.
As pandemic leads to higher popularity of streaming platforms vis-a-vis traditional linear TV, TV companies including NBCUniversal have been pressurized not only to launch their own TV services but also modernize how they sell media and the tools and systems used to execute deals.
"Roughly 70% of the time consumers spend today with NBCUniversal's ad-supported properties is still happening on traditional linear TV and not digital platforms, but the split will likely be even within a couple of years," Mr. Bhatia added.
In the past five years, amount spent annually on data and technology related to One Platform's advanced advertising, measurement and other capabilities has grown to $100M annually.
Besides improving NBCUniversal's measurement tools to help marketers, Ms. Abcarian will also oversee work on how its ad inventory can drive business outcomes such as store visits or online purchases.
Ms. Abcarian said she would help NBCUniversal secure and manage measurement and data partnerships as well as technical integrations with outside firms, tech vendors and industry trade groups.
Shares trading 0.17% higher premarket