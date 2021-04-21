Netflix upgraded at Stifel as post-earnings pullback opens attractive entry point
- Stifel upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Hold to Buy, calling the post-earnings pullback a buying opportunity. Price target is set at $52.
- Analyst Scott Devitt: "We have been waiting for Netflix to have the quarter in which the pull forward became evident and the 1Q:21 results served as that moment."
- The analyst expects a 3-9 month period of "working through the remaining COVID comp issues" and then a multiyear period where the stock "can compound at a rate consistent with revenue growth of ~15% per annum.
- Netflix is still a "blue-chip consumer technology company" with a "compelling long-term growth story."
- More action: Pivotal Research lowers its Netflix price target from $750 to $720 says the Q1 subscriber results and Q2 subscriber guidance "felt the hangover" of the "blowout 2020" and the relative lack of new content thanks to the pandemic. The firm notes that content releases should pick back up in the second half of the year, which should "significantly juice subscriber results."
- "All considered, at 8x forward sales multiple, the stock is not expensive for what's on offer, particularly given that it's now pointing towards sustainable FCF positive," writes Seeking Alpha's Michael Wiggins De Oliveira.
- Netflix shares are down 8.2% pre-market to $504.27 after yesterday's disappointing subscriber growth and guidance.