OneWater Marine sets US distribution deal with Sunseeker Yachts
Apr. 21, 2021 OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) has a deal to become the sole US distributor for Sunseeker Yachts, a leading manufacturer of premium yachts based in the UK, with customers across the globe.
- OneWater is already a key dealer for Sunseeker across most of the eastern seaboard and under the terms of the agreement, ONEW will now manage the Sunseeker dealer network in other markets throughout the US.
- The deal is expected to close in the 3Q and will accelerate the growth of the newly formed OneWater Yacht Group announced by the Company last month.