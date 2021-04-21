OneWater Marine sets US distribution deal with Sunseeker Yachts

Apr. 21, 2021 7:52 AM ETOneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)ONEWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) has a deal to become the sole US distributor for Sunseeker Yachts, a leading manufacturer of premium yachts based in the UK, with customers across the globe.
  • OneWater is already a key dealer for Sunseeker across most of the eastern seaboard and under the terms of the agreement, ONEW will now manage the Sunseeker dealer network in other markets throughout the US.
  • The deal is expected to close in the 3Q and will accelerate the growth of the newly formed OneWater Yacht Group announced by the Company last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.