Accenture invests in an African fintech startup company
Apr. 21, 2021 7:54 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACNBy: SA News Team
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Nigeria-based fintech company Okra. Terms weren't disclosed.
- Okra is an open finance platform that enables developers and businesses to build personalized digital services and fintech products.
- “Okra is a rising fintech star in the high-growth global digital financial services arena, and in the African market, which is home to the world’s largest unbanked population, including a sizable number of underbanked consumers and small-to-medium sized enterprises,” said Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures.
- Press Release