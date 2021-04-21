Accenture invests in an African fintech startup company

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Nigeria-based fintech company Okra. Terms weren't disclosed.
  • Okra is an open finance platform that enables developers and businesses to build personalized digital services and fintech products.
  • “Okra is a rising fintech star in the high-growth global digital financial services arena, and in the African market, which is home to the world’s largest unbanked population, including a sizable number of underbanked consumers and small-to-medium sized enterprises,” said Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures.
  • Press Release
