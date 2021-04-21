J.B. Hunt attracts higher price target from Argus

  • Argus turns even more constructive on Buy-rated J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT).
  • "We like JBHT's industry position, as we think companies will increasingly focus on their domestic supply chains as the economy recovers," updates analyst John Eade.
  • "JBHT also has a strong balance sheet, and has recently boosted its dividend and resumed stock buybacks," he adds.
  • "From a technical standpoint, prior to the pandemic, the shares had been in a bullish trend of higher highs and higher lows since May 2019. They resumed that bullish pattern following their pandemic lows in March 2020."
  • The firm increases its price target to $185 vs. the 52-week high of $178.40 and the average Wall Street PT of $174.77.
