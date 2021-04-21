J.B. Hunt attracts higher price target from Argus
Apr. 21, 2021 7:54 AM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)JBHTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus turns even more constructive on Buy-rated J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT).
- "We like JBHT's industry position, as we think companies will increasingly focus on their domestic supply chains as the economy recovers," updates analyst John Eade.
- "JBHT also has a strong balance sheet, and has recently boosted its dividend and resumed stock buybacks," he adds.
- "From a technical standpoint, prior to the pandemic, the shares had been in a bullish trend of higher highs and higher lows since May 2019. They resumed that bullish pattern following their pandemic lows in March 2020."
- The firm increases its price target to $185 vs. the 52-week high of $178.40 and the average Wall Street PT of $174.77.