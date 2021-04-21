Future FinTech inks terms sheet to acquire Khyber Money Exchange
Apr. 21, 2021 7:59 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)FTFTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Adding to its list of acquisitions, Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT), trading 1.2% higher premarket after signing a prelim term sheet to acquire 100% of the equity of Khyber Money Exchange from its shareholder for ~$820,170.
- U.K.-headquartered Khyber Exchange is a money transfer company with a platform for transferring money worldwide through one of its agent locations or via its online portal, mobile platform or over the phone; it has offices in Germany and Italy.
- The term sheet stipulates that the company has a 30-day period in which it has an exclusive right to negotiate for and purchase the equity of Khyber Exchange.
- "We believe that this is a high margin business that will enable us to capitalize upon an increasing level of international money flows and that it could ultimately be synergistic with the Chinese payment settlement services company, Hi-Card Business Service in which we are planning to acquire a 60% interest pending due diligence and final negotiation between the parties," CEO Shanchun Huang commented.