Baker Hughes swings to Q1 loss as oilfield services business remains weak

Apr. 21, 2021 8:08 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)BKRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) trades flat pre-market after reporting in-line Q1 adjusted earnings while revenues fell more than 11% Y/Y to $4.78B.
  • Baker Hughes also posts a Q1 net loss attributable to the company of $452M, compared with a $653M profit in Q4, which it attributes to an unrealized loss on its investment in software company C3.ai.
  • The company's Q1 GAAP loss totaled $452M, or $0.61/share, but the result was much better than the loss of $10.23B, or $15.66/share, in the year-ago period, which included large asset impairment and restructuring charges.
  • Q1 oilfield services revenues fell 30% Y/Y and 3% Q/Q to $2.2B, and oilfield equipment revenues also dropped 30% Y/Y and 39% Q/Q to $345M; Q1 orders of $4.5B fell 18% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q.
  • Q1 cash flow from operations rose 42% Y/Y to $678M.
  • "We expect spending and activity levels to gain momentum through the year as the macro environment improves, likely setting up the industry for stronger growth in 2022," CEO Lorenzo Simonelli says.
